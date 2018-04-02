A Rocheport Couple Create An Eco-Friendly Bed and Breakfast

ROCHEPORT - Brett and Tawnee Dufur took a leap of faith when they bought a bed and breakfast nine years ago. The couple decided to renovate and create a blend of green living.

"We knew we wanted to have it be a reflection of our personalities and have it be as eco-friendly as it could possibly be," said Brett.

"We just added our own little taste and touches to it," said Tawnee.

The couple took one step at a time by implementing small changes to the bed and breakfast.

"Each year we incrementally do new things that make the place better as new products come online," said Brett.

The Dufur's were able to establish an eco-friendly home with a reasonable budget. They say you don't have to spend a lot of money to become green.

"People think of going green as cost prohibitive, when in fact, it's more like a title wave of small changes. It literally can be as simple as putting a brick in the back of your toilet tank," said Brett.

Overtime, the couple hopes to inspire their guests.

"We actually have a journal in all the rooms that talks about all the 'going green' stuff and the steps we have taken. In a small way, once people experience these things they're more likely to embrace them," said Brett.

"I hope that this bed and breakfast allows more families and cyclists and adventurers to experience Rocheport over and over again," said Tawnee.

The Dufur's also encourage their guests to experience ecotourism, which is traveling areas under the guidance of a naturalist. Brett leads a canoe tour every Saturday.

