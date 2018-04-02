A Safer, Larger Bridge For Hermann

The old Route 19 bridge has more than just majestic looks; the overpass has connected the town of Hermann to the rest of Missouri for more than 87 years.

People like Vera Wehrle have a lot in common with this bridge.

"It was built in the year, started in the year I was born," Wehrle said.

In July, a new bridge opened right next to the old Route 19 bridge.

Today, officials dedicated the new structure to Sen. Bond. It is now named "The Senator Christopher S. Bond Bridge."

"Not just Hermann, but this whole area needs this bridge," Bond said.

There are several new features to the bridge, which make it safer than the old one.

To avoid competing traffic with cars, a new bike lane provides an easier path for cyclists to cross the river. Also, the old bridge spanned a mere 20 feet in width; the new bridge is three times that, measuring 55 feet wide.

The new bridge designers did not neglect the structure's appearance. Designers installed 40 lights, matching the lights in downtown Hermann, that connect the modern bridge to the historical town.

Nearly 90 years ago, the old bridge cost about $800,000 to construct. Following its completion, officials announced that the Bond bridge cost more than $37 million.