A School Close to Home

"We had met a family when I was dating my husband, and I was very attracted to their family unity," she said.

With her youngest in kindergarten and her oldest away at college, home schooling is a decision Claudia has decided to stick with.

"I wanted to give them a classical education with a heavy emphasis on history," Galbraith said. "More than one you can get from a typical education."

Her kids agree.

"I like it because I get to teach myself," daughter Maria said. "My mom guides me but I learn on my own."

Federal statistics estimate that home based education has increased from about 850,000 families to 2.4 million in the last eight years.

And when a 1998 amendment in the higher education act changed the basis for awarding financial aid to homeschoolers, local colleges began to feel the growth.

"Home schooling is a movement that has exploded in this country in the last decade," said Regina Morin, Director of Admissions for Columbia College. "What I've found is that my colleagues in higher education most of them know very little about home schooling. And I've presented at state and national conferences about pursuing these home schooled students because they are the fastest pool of college bound students in the country and they are very well prepared."

Claudia's son's success at college reaffirms her faith in homeschooling.

"My son who's in college found the transition very easy, in fact to easy because he had already taken on such responsibility for his education," said Galbraith.

Ronin said the home school legal defense association predicts home based education to increase by ten percent each year.