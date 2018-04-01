A Smart Car

It doesn't look like the kind of car we're used to. At just over 8 feet long and 5 feet wide the pint-sized vehicle is called the Smart Car. The Smart Car gets at least 40 miles per gallon and with gas prices much higher, this small alternative is starting to look a little smarter.

"At three dollars a gallon, anything that small has got to be gas saving. We've contemplated getting away from a larger vehicle to a smaller vehicle because of that cost," driver Victor Ahearn said.

Large vehicles like SUVs get about 15 miles per gallon. The size of the car may be nice for fuel efficiency, but it also causes some worry.

"If you're in an accident in something small like that, it's just you and the outside of that vehicle. So that would be about the only concern I would have," Ahearn said.

But one Smart Car owner said its unique shape makes it safe.

"It's wrapped like an eggshell, you can tell if you look at the shape of the car; it has crumple zones, air bags," Smart Car owner Jim Mandle said.

Drivers in 36 countries have snapped up some 750,000 Smart Cars in the last nine years. The Smart Cars are not yet for sale here in the states. The U.S. will become the 37th country to sell the vehicles next year.