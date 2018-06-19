A Southwest Mo. Man is Charged in Fatal Stabbing

ANDERSON, Mo - A southwest Missouri man has been charged with fatally stabbing another man.

Thirty-year-old Boyd W. Marcum was arraigned Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kevin Anderson.

Anderson police chief Donavon Pierson said officers found Anderson lying on a porch Monday night bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. The Joplin Globe reported that Anderson died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Marcum was spotted walking in the area about 20 minutes after emergency workers arrived. Pierson said Marcum had the pocketknife that authorities believe was used in the stabbing when he was taken into custody.

Pierson said Marcum is from Neosho, but had been staying in recent days at a friend's home where the stabbing happened.