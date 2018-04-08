A Special Prom Night

"There's a lot of kids here that wouldn't have the chance to go to a prom," explained parent Albert Borgmeyer, "and get to enjoy it anyway."

He and his wife brought their 19-year-old daughter, Sarah.

Sarah can not walk because she has cerebral palsy. She also can not see well because of glaucoma. But, her parents wanted to make sure she felt what it's like to dance.

"She's missed a lot in high school because she doesn't go out and run with the other kids," explained Sarah's mother, Donna Borgmeyer. "But, at least this way, she's getting to experience something."

Some rode a school bus for three hours to get to the Capital City: 75 young Missourians with special needs who enjoyed dinner and dancing.

"I was pretending [I was] dancing with my boyfriend," said Sarah.

"She's smiling," said Donna. "And, as a parent, it makes me feel successful."

At the end of the night, mom and dad were still there. Just like they were from the beginning.

"We're just glad that she can do the things that other kids are doing. She just amazes us."

"Well, you just have to love them. They give you a lot of loving, too."

"She's an angel."

An angel who, for one night, didn't need wings. Sarah had her dad.

The Independent Living Resource Center organized this first prom. A Girl Scout troop helped chaperone.

If you want to help with next year's prom, call 573-556-0400.