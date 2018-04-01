A "Star Spangled" Celebration, Now Cleanup

COLUMBIA - Roughly 3,000 people flooded Richmond Avenue in MU's Greektown to celebrate US forces taking down Osama Bin Laden. "Born in the USA," "Proud to be an American," and "Party in the USA" blared throughout the streets. Fireworks, crowdsurfing and champagne helped to move the celebration along.

Many people told KOMU-TV they could remember where they were on 9/11 when the terrorist attacks happened. They say they will remember this night for the rest of their lives. Some even suggest creating a national holiday to commemorate.

MU football player and 7th NFL draft pick Aldon Smith showed up to celebrate too. He says today is all about America.

Overall, the mood was incredibly energetic and celebratory.