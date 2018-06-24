A Stinky Situation

Bob Bernard is fed up with the discharge from his neighbor's lagoon, and with the state for not fixing the problem.

"You know what a sewer smells like," he said. "And it is not a good smell, and I've been back there when it's pretty strong."

Callaway County has no planning and zoning laws, so there's no immediate end in sight for the smell.

"Planning and zoning, whether we got it or whether we don't, I wouldn't want to run this on your place or for you to run it on mine," added Bernard. "It's that simple."

Mike Heaton of the Department of Natural Resources said the flow onto the Bernard's property is out of DNR's jurisdiction, so it can't move the discharge to another area.

Heaton said the only way DNR can make the lagoon owners move the discharge is if it's polluted, but the department's latest report showed no violations.

The DNR calls the dispute a civil issue between the Bernards and the lagoon owners.

"We highly recommend that, before it goes to a civil lawsuit, that the parties get together and work it out," Heaton suggested.

But, Bernard said the lagoon owners could have prevented the problem.

"They could of designed it different than how they did," he said.

The owners told KOMU that engineers built their lagoon to proper specifications.

But the owners refused to speak on camera and they answered, "No comment," when KOMU asked if they would like it if the discharge ran through their property.

The property owners have not worked with the Bernards to fix the problem for the past seven years, and Missouri law doesn't require them to do so in the future.