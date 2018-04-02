A "Taste of Missouri" for Homecoming Visitors

COLUMBIA - Root Cellar hopes to give football fans and locals a taste of locally grown Missouri produce Friday.

This year's Harvest Celebration is different because in the past two years, farmers prepared and served their own produce, said sales associate Tim Burgess.

Farmers will be around to interact and answer questions about the food they provide for the Grocery.

Basil is Root Cellar Grocery's "Product of the Week" and is slowly going out of season as winter weather creeps in.

Basil turns black and slimy if it is even stored in a refrigerator, said Burgess.

To have a fresh basil pesto product throughout the winter, Burgess recommends a freezing method.

Burgess advises to first mix basil, garlic, and other greens to create a pesto. Fill the pesto into an ice-cube tray and freeze it.

The third annual Harvest Celebration is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.