A Walk on the Wild Side

The so-called Bio-blitz lets teams explore and record as many species as possible in 24 hours.







The event encourages teams to experience the variety of wildlife in Columbia and helps to increase awareness of nature in neighborhoods.

"Number-one goal is to educate the public about the biodiversity, but a close runner-up to that is to identify as many species as possible," said Bio-blitz organizer Sara Storrs. "Last year, in 24 hours, we identified 841 species just in the Flatbranch watershed."

The race started at 5:00 p.m. Friday and will end at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.