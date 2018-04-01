A way with words, Indie Poets host third annual car wash

COLUMBIA - The Indie Poets organization at the University of Missouri hosted its third annual car wash with all donations going towards funding for Indie Poet events throughout the school year.

Cars lined up behind Macadoodles in Columbia to get a shine and sparkle while donating five dollars to the Indie Poets organization. Indie Poets encourages everyone to join its organization in order to establish a meaningful bond and to hone your writing skills.

"Anybody and everybody should join Indie Poets," said president Brian Goines. "It's a great environment and great people to be around...(my favorite experience is) definitely the bonding. We create great bonds here; it's just like a little family."

According to Goines, Indie Poets stands for independent people organizing everyday thoughts soulfully. The group works on anything from poetry to writing to singing. The poets then perform their finished samples at special events held throughout the academic year.

Indie Poets' goal is to positively influence the MU campus and the Columbia community by entertaining, encouraging, motivating and educating to untie diverse backgrounds through the art of poetry, spoken word singing and songwriting.