AAA Gives Teens Failing Grade

Missouri had about 1,200 car-related deaths last year, and about one out of every five involved teenage drivers. Missouri ranks 10th in AAA's survey of teen deaths with 1,044 deaths from 1995 to 2004.

"With what I see around the high school parking lot, kids on cell phones, kids talking to other kids, with the radio blasting, no that doesn't surprise me," explained parent Jennie Victor-Burns.

Columbia police say parents should talk to their kids about driving safety.

"Giving them instruction throughout the whole driving training," said Sgt. Tim Moriarity, "that means driving, be aware of that particular hazard, slow down, signal when you make a turn."

Moriarity says parents can have a big impact on teen driving.

"Parents should be model drivers themselves," he added. "Aggressive driving starts at an early age."