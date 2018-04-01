AAA predicts highest Memorial Day travel in 11 years

COLUMBIA – The American Automobile Association predicts more than 38 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, and whether in a car or an RV, 34 million will drive to their destination. If that prediction is right, it would be the second most Memorial Day weekend travelers ever on record and the most in over a decade.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in mid-Missouri right now is $2.08, about 40 cents cheaper than this time last year. This, it says, is the main reason people plan to road trip this summer.

With more travelers come more problems. AAA plans to rescue more than 350,000 drivers this weekend. There are a few things you can do to avoid being one of them.

AAA says get your battery checked, make sure your tires are ready and get a checkup for your car before leaving town.

Trooper Brandon Harris said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is also preparing for the high volume of travelers.

He said to be patient on the roads, pay attention to other drivers and avoid aggressive driving behavior, which tends to increase on holiday weekends.

“For Memorial Day weekend and most holiday weekends, we’ll definitely have a large presence on the road. We’ll have more troopers on the road keeping an eye on dangerous driving habits as well as aggressive drivers,” Harris said.

He added the peak times for traffic will be all hours of daylight on Friday and Monday.