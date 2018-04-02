A Job Under the Sun

Temperatures are nearing triple digits, and heat indices are well above that.

No matter where you are this week, the heat is what everybody is talking about, from down low in the pool, to up high as well.

A roof would not be the first place you'd look to hear the sounds of construction and hard work, but even in the heat, Ken Bagby's roofing company does just that.

"We couldn't get out here until about 7:30 [a.m.] because we're working on a residential neighborhood," said Ken Bagby, roofer.

Bagby and his workers were rushing to beat the mid-day warmth.

"In this case, we chose to do, we're trying to do, all our smaller jobs this week while it's going to be real hot like this. I mean, eventually we're gonna have to get onto some bigger ones, and that's when we go home around 2 o'clock," said Bagby.

He says excessive heat is what makes his job tough.

"It all depends on the humidity. I mean, if it's real humid, it feels a lot hotter and we sweat a lot more and it's a lot harder on us. Anything about 98 degrees is pretty much when it's time to go home early," said Bagby.

Despite the heat, and the danger it causes, he has a solution.

"Drink lots of water and take shade breaks every hour or so," said Bagby.

It's a solution that doctors say makes sense.

"The old custom of "siesta." Sounds like a great idea during these heat waves. There are certain times of day in which the heat is just so hot there's so much, the sun is just so bright that, there are times where you should be taking a break," said Dr. John Mruzik of Boone Convenient Care.

A siesta is just what doctors say people need in these hot temperatures. In fact, doctors also say standard box fans don't necessarily cool you off as the movement of warm air across the skin simply causes sweat to evaporate, thus causing you to dehydrate. They say the best solution is air conditioning, if you have it.

Experts warn heat like this is dangerous for everybody. The temperature of the water at Corporate Place in Columbia was at 88 degrees, similar to warm bath water. The ambient temperature outside was approximately 100 degrees.