Aaron Crow Named to American League All-Star Team

KANSAS CITY - Former Mizzou baseball player and current Royals rookie reliever Aaron Crow has been selected to the American League All-Star team. Texas Rangers Manager Ron Washington made the announcement on Sunday when he relieved the overall All-Star rosters for July 12's All-Star game in Arizona.

Crow was drafted by the Royals in the first-round of the 2009 MLB Draft and made his major-league debut. He made his major-league debut on this year on March 31 where he faced four Angels batters, striking out three. Crow has been a strong relief pitcher for the Royals ever since with a 2-1 record and a 1.36 earned-run average.