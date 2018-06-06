Abandoned Puppies Finally Adopted

FRUITLAND - Seven puppies left for dead in a trash bin have new homes. Jimmy Evitts and a co-worker heard whimpering coming from a trash bin at a mobile home park in this southeast Missouri town last Sunday. They found eight puppies inside a dog food bag. One of them was dead, but a neighbor warmed and fed the seven survivors, then found homes for them. Evitts took two himself, including the runt of the litter he named Lucky. Evitts said police may have a suspect who reportedly told them he disposed of the dogs for his sister because she "didn't want mutts."