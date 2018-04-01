Abduction Survivor Elizabeth Smart to Speak in Moberly

MOBERLY- Ten years ago at age 14, Brian Mitchell abducted Elizabeth Smart from her bedroom and held her captive for nearly nine months. Her abduction was detailed in the book Bringing Elizabeth Home and the television movie The Elizabeth Smart Story.

Smart will share her personal story of overcoming adversity and dealing with the trauma of her abduction at Fitzsimmons-John Arena on the campus of Moberly Area Community College Tuesday night. People of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The event begins with a VIP dinner at 6 p.m., followed by Smart's presentation at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.moberlychamber.com.

In the years following her abduction, Smart has become an advocate for child protection. In recent years, she has partnered with the nonprofit group RADKids, which helps teach children how to physically protect themselves during abduction attempts.

For a list of RADKids programs in Missouri, visit http://www.radkids.org/locator/index.php?State=mo