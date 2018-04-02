Abortion Law Debate

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The law lets parents sue anyone who intentionally causes, aids or assists their minor daughter in getting an abortion without their consent. It was intended to stop pregnant girls going to Illinois, which has no parental consent requirement. Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters claim the law could infringe on their free speech rights to tell minors about the option of going to Illinois. But Chief Justice Michael Wolff said during arguments that he doesn't think the law would apply to speech. An attorney for the state argued the law would apply to conduct -- like driving a minor to an out-of-state abortion without her parents' consent.