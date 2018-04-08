Abortion Memorial Leaves Impact

"Each cross represents an American baby killed everyday by abortions," explained Maria Mahoney, a pro-life supporter. "There's about 4,000 crosses in the field."

"Just seeing the number, like being able to see it visually, it really does seem like a huge number that would happen everyday and you don't think it's such a great amount but being able to see it really makes an impact," said MU student Kelley Lichtenegger.

An impact is what the students for life organization wanted. They said the demonstration was not a protest.

"Well, this is actually a memorial just like in all memorials, you have a display representing the death or the commemoration of an event," said Richard Mahoney, a pro-life supporter.

The memorial came just one day after state representatives give initial approval to House Bill 1055. The bill would give school boards the option of teaching abstinence along with sex education and prohibits abortion providers from teaching sex ed in schools. The bill must pass in the house before moving on to the senate.

House Bill 1055:

School boards would have the option of adding abstinence to their curriculum along with sexual education.

This would also prohibit abortion providers from teaching sex ed in schools.

The bill would also provide alternate program for pregnant women including counseling, education, housing, and adoption resources.

Finally, the bill would bring all clinic regulations under regulations that govern ambulatory surgeries.

The bill must be read a third time and passed in the house before being sent to the senate.