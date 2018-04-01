Abortion opponents pray for success at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Abortion opponents prayed for success Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol as lawmakers consider overriding vetoes.

About 80 people gathered for a prayer vigil Wednesday morning in the Capitol Rotunda, asking that God would provide courage and boldness to anti-abortion lawmakers. Larger crowds of both abortion opponents and abortion-rights supporters are expected for rallies later in the day.

Republican legislators say they are confident that they will be able to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill requiring women to wait 72 hours after consulting a doctor before having an abortion.

Nixon has called the bill "extreme" because it lacks an exception for cases of rape and incest.

Missouri currently has a 24-hour abortion waiting period. The bill would make Missouri's wait one of the longest in the nation.