About 50K Remain Without Power in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nearly 50,000 Ameren Corp. utility customers in Missouri remained without power after tornadoes hit the area late Friday.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornados were part of the Friday night storm that damaged hundreds of homes but caused no serious injuries.

Ameren reports on its website that about 49,000 Missouri customers didn't have power as of Sunday evening. Crews restored power to more than 40,000 customers. The company says in a release that it has about 2,000 workers trying to restore power to the area. The company says its electricity infrastructure however, sustained significant damage and the company has to also repair more than 200 poles.

The utility also warns customers about possible scams, saying it had received reports of someone offering to 'restore power' for $350.