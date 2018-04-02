Absentee ballots available to those who cannot vote on Election Day

COLUMBIA — If you are unable to make it to your polling place on Election Day, other options might be available to you.

Although Missouri doesn’t offer early voting, the state does let voters turn in an absentee ballot prior to the election.

If you are unable to go to your polling place on Nov. 8 because you will be absent from the county, can’t participate due to religious beliefs, have an illness, or are a person with a disability, you are eligible to vote through an absentee ballot.

Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot online, which you will have to turn in by mail, but one city official says it’s better if you go through another option.

"People have been coming in and voting for the last six weeks," Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said. "If we mail it tomorrow, it conceivably wouldn't even get to them until Tuesday [election day], and it's due back to us at seven o'clock on Tuesday."

You can go to the Boone County Government Center in Columbia on the corner of 9th and Ash Street to get and fill out an absentee ballot. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open on the Saturday before the election from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voters will be asked to show an acceptable form of identification which can include a driver’s license, state ID card, student ID, passport, to name a few.

The deadline to turn in an absentee ballot is Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.