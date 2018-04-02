Abuse charges dropped against St. Louis priest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis circuit attorney's office dismissed charges against a priest accused of sexually abusing a boy in a Catholic school bathroom, but left the door open to refile those charges in the future.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce's office released a statement Wednesday announcing dismissal of two felony counts against the Rev. Xiuhui "Joseph" Jiang. He had been accused of twice abusing a male victim under the age of 14 between July 2011 and August 2012.

Jiang's attorney, Paul D'Agrosa, said the allegation was false and charges should never have been filed in the first place. He said Jiang is hopeful that the Archdiocese of St. Louis will reinstate all of his privileges.

A spokesman says the archdiocese will have a statement later.