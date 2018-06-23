Accident Backs up Traffic on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident on Highway 63 near Angel Lane. The vehicle was traveling south around 2:45 Friday afternoon.

Columbia Fire and Police had units at the scene, but they have since left. The accident backed up traffic on Highway 63 near Columbia Regional Airport.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any more information. There's no word yet on the status of the driver.