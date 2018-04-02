Accident Injures Child

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Officers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle injury crash in the 1800 block of US HWY 50 West, westbound.

A black 2001 Ford Mustang had driven off the road and struck a rock embankment. The driver, while on her cell phone, failed to maintain her lane of travel and therefore drove off the road striking a rock embankment.

The impact caused her 2 year old son who was in the rear seat unrestrained, to travel forward in the car and impact the interior of the vehicle.

The child was transported to a local hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries in the crash and was later flown by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.