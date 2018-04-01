Accident Kills 34-Year-Old Ashland Man

BOONE COUNTY - A car accident left 34-year-old Ryan Lewis dead Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred on Highway 63 Southbound near Route H around 1 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lewis drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and ejected Lewis.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by a forensic death investigator. He was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Pickup.