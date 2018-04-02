Accident Kills Guardsman Returning from Flood Duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri National Guard member from Kansas City died in a car accident while returning home from helping fight flooding in northwest Missouri.

Police say 19-year-old Jordan House died Monday when a car he was riding in ran off a road in Kansas City and hit a trailer parked on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City.

The driver and another passenger in the car, also members of the guard, were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Kansas City Star reports that investigators think the driver fell asleep.

The three guard members were returning from flood duty in Carrollton, Mo.