Accident Leads to Safety Guidelines

MOSCOW MILLS - New safety guidelines are in place at an eastern Missouri grade school where a piece of steel hit a student in the head last month during a construction project. The Lincoln County School District said daily meetings now take place to approve work and discuss safety concerns. Also, air horns have been installed. When the horn sounds, all construction work must stop. Structural engineers also make regular checks. The accident happened at William Cappel Elementary School in Moscow Mills, where fifth-grader Amie Twellman was hit when the piece of steel fell through a construction hole in a classroom roof. The girl had emergency surgery, then returned to school after winter break.