Accident on College Avenue

COLUMBIA - MU Police are trying to get to the bottom of a traffic accident on College Avenue. Police say an MU student riding a bicycle near University Avenue entered the intersection at the wrong time. The driver of the car was heading north on College Avenue at the time her car struck the pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian was later taken to University Hospital.



The accident slowed traffic on both College and University Avenues shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. Police said the bicyclist was at fault after she failed to obey the traffic signals near the intersection. MU Police Captain Brian Weimer said an MUPD officer witnessed the accident and the department will now issue a ticket to the bicyclist.



Police are not aware of the condition of the bicyclist and are not releasing any names at this time. The accident comes just four days after Columbia City Council discussed limiting pedestrian access on College Avenue.

