Accident Sends Two People to Hospital

MOBERLY - Two Clark residents went to the hospital following a traffic accident Sunday.

At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the northbound U.S. Highway 63 ramp from U.S. Highway 24. Officers reported a 2007 Mazda left the East Outer Road from the Wal-Mart entrance and went across the open field area between the East Outer Road and the U.S. 63 northbound on-ramp. Officers reported the car hit the concrete barrier.

A 26-year-old man was driving and emergency workers took him to a hospital in Columbia for head injuries. The man's passenger, a 59-year-old woman also went to a Columbia hospital for head and lower leg injuries.