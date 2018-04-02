Accident shuts down Route B, backs up traffic

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two vehicles were involved in an accident that shut down Route B Friday night.

Boone County Joint Communications said about 9:00 p.m. Route B was shut down in both directions near Academy Road because of the accident.

KOMU 8 viewers said traffic was backed up for at least a mile. Viewer Autumn Sluss sent us the attached photo of the traffic.

