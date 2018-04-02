Accidental Playground Death

AP-MO--6th NewsMinute Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Cole County judge rules that Missouri's child abuse registry improperly includes the names of people merely suspected of abuse. The judge suspended the effects of his ruling pending a likely appeal. It's the second time the judge has declared the registry unconstitutional. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Springfield police say today's playground death of a first-grade girl appears to be accidental. Witnesses said the girl collapsed near a row of swings on the Jeffries Elementary School playground, but it's unclear just how the accident happened. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis businessman is charged with stealing two-point-eight (m) million dollars from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development. Today's federal indictment says Novel Brown took the money over a five-year period by using a complicated financial shell game. WASHINGTON (AP) -- Missouri Senator Jim Talent wins approval of a ban on exporting any oil extracted from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Senate passed Talent's amendment today just after voting to allow drilling in the Alaskan refuge.