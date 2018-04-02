Accused Molester Waives Preliminary Hearing

STE. GENEVIEVE (AP) - An eastern Missouri man accused of molesting children at a family-run day care center faces another court hearing in October after waiving his preliminary hearing today. William Huck Senior is accused of molesting eight children at the home-based day care center operated by his wife in Ste. Genevieve, about 50 miles south of St. Louis. But police say Huck has confessed to molesting 40 children over the past three decades. Arraignment is October 16. Huck was arrested in March. Authorities have said Huck's wife was unaware of the abuse. She is not charged. Huck is a retired railroad worker with no previous criminal record.