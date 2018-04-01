Accused Murderer Commits Suicide

Officials say Redfern was found at 12:17 a.m. unconscious with an article of clothing around her neck. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead by the Cooper County Coroner.

Last August, Redfern was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, property damage in the first degree, attempt to leave the scene of a motor vehicle accident, two counts of careless and imprudent driving and aggravated endangerment of a highway worker after she hit a highway worker with her car last August. Redfern's trial was scheduled to start in November in Sedalia.