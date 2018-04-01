Accused Officer Claims Set Up

CHAFFEE (AP) - A southeast Missouri police officer accused of offering women cigarettes in return for watching them participate in sex acts says he was set up. Chaffee officer Daniel Ayers was arrested Monday by Scott County deputies and charged with four misdemeanor counts of patronizing prostitution. He was fired after the charges were filed. Authorities allege that on four occasions, Ayers offered cigarettes to female acquaintances if the women would expose themselves or carry out sex acts while he watched. He is not accused of participating in the acts. Ayers called a news conference yesterday to say he was fired in retaliation for being a whistle-blower. He declined to elaborate.