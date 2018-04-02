Accused Serial Killer's Case Discussed

KANSAS CITY - Prosecution and defense lawyers met in Jackson County Circuit Court Friday to discuss how to try the man called Missouri's most prolific serial killer. Lorenzo Gilyard is charged with killing 13 women, most of them prostitutes. Authorities filed the first 12 charges in April 2004, and the final charge in June. Police linked the former trash collector to the killings after the department's crime lab tested DNA from old cases. Lawyers discussed whether to try all the cases together, allow testimony about the victims' sexual history and alleged drug use, and allow the defense to cast suspicion on others.