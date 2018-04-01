ACLU Challenges Missouri Ban On Gay Marriage

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's constitutional ban on gay marriage is being challenged by a lawsuit in Kansas City.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two same-sex couples who were denied marriage licenses last week by the Jackson County recorder of deeds.

The lawsuit contends Missouri's constitutional provision limiting marriage to one man and one woman violates the equal protection and due process clauses of the U.S. Constitution. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country.

Court records show the Jackson County case was filed Tuesday.

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert said Friday that it wasn't publicized because supporters didn't want to distract from efforts in St. Louis.

St. Louis officials granted marriage licenses to four same-sex couples Wednesday, which also has prompted a legal fight.