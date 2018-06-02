ACLU Questions Decision to Block KC Transfers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union says suburban school districts shouldn't be blocking the transfer of students from the recently unaccredited Kansas City School District.

The loss of accreditation triggered a state law that requires the Kansas City district to pay to send students to accredited districts. But accredited districts say the Kansas City district is not offering enough money for the transfers. Five of those districts sued, but a Jackson County judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order last Friday. The districts return to court next week.

Meanwhile, they say they can't accept transfers unless the Kansas City district complies with their individual policies on tuition payments for out-of-district transfers. The ACLU sent a letter Friday to the suburban district's attorney, Duane Martin. He didn't immediately respond.