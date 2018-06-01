ACLU to Challenge Missouri Gay Marriage Ban

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday plans to file suit challenging Missouri's treatment of same-sex marriages.

ACLU's Diane Balogh said Tuesday that the suit will be filed in state court in Kansas City, but she refused to discuss specifics. News conferences announcing the litigation are planned for Wednesday morning in Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield.

It's unclear if the ACLU suit will challenge Missouri's constitutional ban on same-sex marriages or if it would simply seek recognition of gay marriages from other states.

Missouri in 2004 became the first state to enact a constitutional amendment prohibiting same-sex marriage after the Massachusetts Supreme Court permitted gay marriage there. The Missouri measure was approved with 70 percent of the vote.