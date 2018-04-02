Activist appeals federal judge's ruling in civil rights suit

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri activist known for filming on-duty police officers is appealing a federal judge's ruling that dismissed his civil rights lawsuit against police and prosecutors.

Matt Akins of Columbia sued the city and several law enforcement officers over what he says were several instances of unlawful searches. Akins runs the Facebook page Citizens for Justice, where he publishes videos and criticizes police practices.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled in favor of the defendants in early August. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that Akins' attorney appealed to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

In her ruling, Laughrey said neither the public nor the media has a First Amendment right to record open government proceedings.