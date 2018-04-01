Activist Visits Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - Amid a legal fight over the ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment, conservative California activist Ward Connerly is visiting Missouri. Connerly is trying to drum up support for the measure, which would ban racial preferences in education and government contracting in Missouri. The former University of California regent was a key force behind that state's successful ballot measure banning consideration of race and gender in public hiring, contracting and school admissions. Washington state voters passed a similar law in 1998, as did Michigan voters in 2006. Missouri is one of five states targeted in an effort to strike down affirmative action laws during a so-called "Super Tuesday for Equal Rights" in 2008. Connerly touted his plan at two events in Kansas City Thursday and is scheduled to speak Friday in St. Louis.