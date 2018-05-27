Activists gather to speak out about the possible repeal of Obamacare

Tuesday, December 20 2016
By: Hanna Knutson, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The fate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, is in the hands of the Senate and will be decided on January 3. With only a few short weeks before the decision, the Missouri Rural Crisis Center held a press event to speak out against the repeal of ACA and the future of Medicare.

Activists gathered at Columbia City Hall on Tuesday to hear six different speakers including Ian Thomas, a 4th Ward Councilman and Dr. Andrew Quint, director of the Family Health Center. Both spoke about how ACA and Medicare play vital roles in the health of the community.

The coordinator of the event, Dina van der Zalm, said the Missouri Rural Crisis Center said she wanted to gather different perspectives to speak at the event.

"We wanted to make sure we had really local [people within] our city and county as well as our state and then community members, our faith leaders, our doctors speaking out to say health care is something that's really important to us here in mid-Missouri," van der Zalm said.

Board member of Missouri Health Care for All and cancer survivor, Jean Hammond, said the early prevention help provided by the ACA saved her and her husband's lives.

"To me health care is just as basic as food," Hammond said, "I have been in pain. I have been sick and not able to get medicine. I have had sick babies that I couldn't buy medicine for. It is horrible. I cannot imagine any civilized society who thinks that is acceptable."

KOMU reached out to Roy Blunt's office but they declined to comment on the future of the ACA.

