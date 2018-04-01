Actor Talks Racism With MU Students

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri on Wednesday hosted a discussion on race entitled, "The Legacy of Racism in America: Where Do We Go From Here?"

Nate Parker, an actor best known for his roles in "The Secret Life of Bees", "The Great Debaters" and "Pride." He spoke on the "long-standing legacy of racism in America that continues to plague our society." Parker addressed students at the Black Culture Center located on the MU campus.

MU student, Micah Kaley attended the lecture for insight on her own possible career choice. "I just wanted to hear him talk about racism as an actor as a man. Just talk about what he goes through in this society because I'm thinking about becoming a theater minor. I am a sociology major so I'm very interested."

Jamie Crockett, an MU freshman said, "We always have interesting conversation, my friends and I, about slavery and the plight of the black African American in the United States. So when I heard that Nate Parker was coming I was very excited to know that he would be here first of all and then to hear him on the subject."



Parker, along with educator, Brian Favors travels to schools throughout the nation discussing racism and how it affects the black community.

"It's important to me that this next generation we have going up in college that they have the power. Those that are in school one one hundredth for every male that goes to college 99 get arrested. They represent the best of who we are." said Parker.



This free lecture was sponsored by the Grimshaw Distinguished College Lecture Series.

