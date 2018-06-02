Adair County IDs Dismemberment Victim

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Adair County officials have identified a 74-year-old man who was stabbed to death and whose dismembered arms were tossed at bystanders by the man accused in his murder.

Adair County Coroner Brian Noe said Tuesday that Willis Edward Meredith died Sunday in Kirksville of multiple stab wounds. Noe said Meredith's body had also been burned.

Paul Potter of Kirksville was charged last week with second-degree murder, arson and tampering and is being held on $1 million bond. Potter's court-appointed lawyer hasn't returned a call seeking comment.

Noe says he used Meredith's tattoos to positively identify him, but that fingerprint identification has also been ordered.

Police say Potter threw the victim's dismembered arms at people who had gathered at the apartment complex observing a vehicle fire Potter's also accused of setting.

