Adam Eaton helps White Sox beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - (AP) - Adam Eaton homered and scored three times, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Eaton collected three more hits and is batting .517 (15 for 29) in his last seven games. Erik Johnson (1-0), one of Chicago's top prospects, pitched six innings of three-run ball in his first major league appearance of the season.

The AL-leading Royals were swept at home for the first time this season. Johnny Cueto (2-5) was pulled after three innings in his fourth straight loss.