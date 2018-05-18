Addicted to Technology

20 hours 33 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:04:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in Promotions
loading

In a special report, KOMU 8's Angie Bailey takes you through today's technology trends: the game millions of kids are now playing and the movement toward "humane" technology to connect to others. Watch Monday, May 21, on KOMU 8 News at 10.

More News

Grid
List

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
51 minutes ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Discounted home-wireless for eligible columbia public school students
Discounted home-wireless for eligible columbia public school students
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:02:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

General Assembly wraps up on eve of historic special session
General Assembly wraps up on eve of historic special session
JEFFERSON CITY – Before they can begin their special session looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri lawmakers much... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Topping off gas tank could prompt costly repair, says Columbia mechanic
Topping off gas tank could prompt costly repair, says Columbia mechanic
COLUMBIA - Squeezing those extra drops into your gas tank could end up costing you a chunk of money. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:45:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Proposal would charge fee for parking at Columbia Regional Airport
Proposal would charge fee for parking at Columbia Regional Airport
COLUMBIA - Patrons of the Columbia Regional Airport would have to pay for parking under a proposal from a city... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:37:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her
Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 8:33:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in Continuous News

Poverty, homelessness still high in mid-Missouri
Poverty, homelessness still high in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission met Thursday to address inequality in mid-Missouri. “We have had an amazing amount... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Sewing group makes things easier for cancer patients
Sewing group makes things easier for cancer patients
COLUMBIA - For many, sewing is a century-old hobby that results in soft scarves, itchy sweaters and loose socks. But... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield faces changes, challenges after mayor abruptly resigns
New Bloomfield faces changes, challenges after mayor abruptly resigns
NEW BLOOMFIELD - It’s citizens against the city for some residents of New Bloomfield. The city’s mayor, Greg Rehagen,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Former police officer Rob Sanders testifies in his lawsuit to get his job back
Former police officer Rob Sanders testifies in his lawsuit to get his job back
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Police officer Rob Sanders testified on his own behalf Thursday in his lawsuit to get his... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Greitens says he'll keep fighting "no matter how painful they make it"
Greitens says he'll keep fighting "no matter how painful they make it"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens said Thursday he won't give up in the face of two scandals and possible... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

House committee seeking documents from Greitens, campaign organizations
House committee seeking documents from Greitens, campaign organizations
JEFFERSON CITY - The House committee investigating alleged misconduct by Gov. Eric Greitens filed a new lawsuit in Cole County... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Missouri legislators tentatively agree to raise tuition caps
Missouri legislators tentatively agree to raise tuition caps
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A cap on the amount Missouri universities can increase tuition would increase under an agreement... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 1:32:00 PM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Court says Columbia city manager "knowingly" violated Sunshine Law
Court says Columbia city manager "knowingly" violated Sunshine Law
COLUMBIA - The office of Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes knowingly violated the Sunshine Law, a Boone County judge ruled... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 11:37:00 AM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Photographer shares stories of the marginalized, one image at a time
Photographer shares stories of the marginalized, one image at a time
COLUMBIA - A Columbia photographer has launched a series of portraits showing the faces of vulnerable and minority communities, in... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Person struck, killed by patrol vehicle in St. Louis suburb
Person struck, killed by patrol vehicle in St. Louis suburb
ST. PETERS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has struck and killed a pedestrian with his patrol vehicle... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:04:40 AM CDT May 17, 2018 in News

Moberly searches for feedback on renovating downtown district
Moberly searches for feedback on renovating downtown district
MOBERLY - Moberly's downtown district could be receiving a facelift in the near future, and the city is holding a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:21:00 AM CDT May 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 71°
10am 73°
11am 74°
12pm 76°