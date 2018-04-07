Addition to MO's Rare Book Collection

ST. LOUIS (AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An unpublished poem written by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, William Carlos Williams, has a new home at Southeast Missouri State University. The poem -- "About a Little Girl" -- has been donated to the university's Kent Library for its rare book collection. Williams, who died in 1963, was both a medical doctor and a poet living in Rutherford, New Jersey. He wrote the piece after diagnosing Marian Macy with leukema when she was 11 years old. The child survived the illness, moved to Rolla, Missouri, as a young woman, and lived to be nearly 92. The typewritten poem, signed by the author, remained in the family for three generations. Marian Macy's sons -- Michael and Carl Lund -- donated the poem after viewing SE Missouri's collection of William Faulkner materials.