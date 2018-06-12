Additional arrests made in Eagle Stop disturbance

Columbia police arrested Aaron Harris and Ahmonta Harris in relation to a disturbance at an Eagle Stop on Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA - Police made two additional arrests connected with Sunday morning's disturbance at the Eagle Stop on I-70.

Columbia Police arrested Ahmonta Harris, 25, and Aaron Harris, 21.

Sunday's incident began around 1:46 a.m. when police responded to multiple cars blocking the entrance of the gas station parking lot and found multiple people fighting.

After using tasers to gain control of the situation, CPD says Ahmonta Harris approached an officer in a threatening manner and removed the probes from one of the subjects.

While officers were taking another subject into custody, CPD says Aaron Harris charged at the officers.

Both Ahmonta Harris and Aaron Harris are arrested for multiple misdemeanors including private peace disturbance, refusal to disperse, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

These arrests are in addition to the four Columbia Police officers made on Sunday.