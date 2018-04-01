Additional Car Accident Re-routes Highway 63 Traffic

BOONE COUNTY - In addition to an accident near Discovery Parkway, another wreck happened Friday morning near Rolling Hills Road less than a mile south. KOMU 8 saw two cars crashed by the side of the road at approximately 10 a.m., one tan colored sedan and one green colored van.

The Boone County Fire Protection District, Columbia Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the accident. The highway patrol also had to re-route traffic from Highway 63 to Rolling Hills Road for less than an hour.