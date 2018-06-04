Additional guardsmen dispatched to Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered additional members of the National Guard to Ferguson, where violent protests broke out following the grand jury's decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson.

Nixon's office announced Tuesday that the additional guardsmen will provide security at the Ferguson Police Department, which was at the center of protests late Monday and early Tuesday. The governor says he met Tuesday morning with Guard and law enforcement leaders to discuss how the troops will be used, but he did not elaborate.

Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9. The grand jury decision led to protests in the area. Several buildings were burned down in Ferguson and demonstrators smashed store windows in downtown St. Louis. More than 80 people were arrested.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]